Florence Pugh, star of 'Little Women', charms Oscars red carpet as 1st-time nominee

LOS ANGELES -- First-time Oscar nominee Florence Pugh continues to dazzle fans, and this time she's graced the red carpet in a satin teal gown.

Pugh has charmed many as she takes on the 92nd annual Academy Awards, including when she posted the raw moment she learned of her best actress in a supporting role nomination for Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" on Instagram.

Pugh played Amy March, sister of protagonist Jo March, in the film adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott novel.

Pugh stars in Gerwig's interpretation of what it means for four young sisters to grow up on their own terms alongside actresses Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Eliza Scanlen.

SEE ALSO: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominees

Pugh is facing off against Laura Dern, who also stars in "Little Women," but is nominated in the category for her role in "Marriage Story," a film written and directed by Gerwig's husband Noah Baumbach.

Don't miss the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, on ABC.
