Longtime comedian Norm Crosby dies at 93

Longtime comedian Norm Crosby died Saturday at the age of 93.

Crosby gave to his fans more than six decades of laughter on television, on stage and in the movies. He was a fixture on talk shows, comedy shows and game shows.

His career also featured countless performances at pretty much every hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, with the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr. and others.

Crosby is survived by Joanie, his wife of 54 years, and their two sons.

Joanie told Eyewitness News that he made her "laugh everyday."
