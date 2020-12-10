Lucasfilm announces 2 'Mandalorian' spinoffs coming to Disney+, season 3 premiere date

Ahsoka, a new Original Series, starring @RosarioDawson and set within the timeline of #TheMandalorian is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/SH78By0Id3 — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) December 10, 2020

LOS ANGELES -- The Star Wars universe is expanding even further with the addition of two "The Mandalorian" spinoffs coming to Disney+.During parent company Disney's investor presentation Thursday, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said the two series, "Rangers of the New Republic" and "Ahsoka," are both set within the same timeline as "Mandalorian." Kennedy said the three series are "interconnected" and will "culminate in a climactic story event."Rosario Dawson stars in "Ahsoka." No additional casting or plot information was immediately available for "Rangers of the New Republic."The two spinoffs are just a handful of dozens of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney Animation series and features the company said will be released on Disney+ in the coming years. Kennedy did not indicate when they would premiere.Kennedy added that season three of "The Mandalorian" will premiere in December 2021.