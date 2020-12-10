lucasfilm

Lucasfilm announces 2 'Mandalorian' spinoffs coming to Disney+, season 3 premiere date

Rosario Dawson stars in "Ahsoka." No additional casting or plot information was immediately available for "Rangers of the New Republic."
By Danny Clemens
LOS ANGELES -- The Star Wars universe is expanding even further with the addition of two "The Mandalorian" spinoffs coming to Disney+.

During parent company Disney's investor presentation Thursday, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said the two series, "Rangers of the New Republic" and "Ahsoka," are both set within the same timeline as "Mandalorian." Kennedy said the three series are "interconnected" and will "culminate in a climactic story event."

Rosario Dawson stars in "Ahsoka." No additional casting or plot information was immediately available for "Rangers of the New Republic."




The two spinoffs are just a handful of dozens of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar and Disney Animation series and features the company said will be released on Disney+ in the coming years. Kennedy did not indicate when they would premiere.

Kennedy added that season three of "The Mandalorian" will premiere in December 2021.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and this ABC station.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlucasfilmdisney+ streaming servicestar wars
Copyright © 2020 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
LUCASFILM
'The Mandalorian,' Baby Yoda back for season 2, now streaming
Everything we know about 'The Mandalorian' season 2
New Baby Yoda merch unveiled for 'Mando Monday'
'Mandalorian' season 2 trailer released: Watch it here
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged in OC DUI crash that killed parents, hurt 3 children
Ellen DeGeneres discloses COVID-19 positive test
Long Beach to distribute first COVID-19 vaccines within weeks
Ford Bronco returns for 2021
Airbnb rentals spark conflict at Glendale apartment complex
LASD relaxes parking enforcement again amid stay-at-home order
US panel endorses widespread use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Show More
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump's Wisconsin lawsuit
How CA seniors can take advantage of online DMV services
'DWTS' judge Carrie Ann Inaba tests positive for COVID
Sen. Dianne Feinstein struggling with memory, report says
Steve Cooley criticizes reforms by LA County DA George Gascón
More TOP STORIES News