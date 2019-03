REMINDER! Tickets to @manaoficial's FOUR shows at the Forum are ON SALE NOW! Don’t miss out: https://t.co/M7ciD1dTfp pic.twitter.com/t3JtlW5Pqw — The Forum (@theforum) March 1, 2019

HOY salen a la venta los boletos para la nueva gira RAYANDO EL SOL TOUR 🌞. ¡No se la van acabar! Boletos 🎟 a la venta HOY viernes 1ero de marzo a las 11am- hora local.

Mas información aqui: https://t.co/YG7dTMZfT2 #tour #music #concert #USA pic.twitter.com/0q5I3YKxTI — Maná (@manaoficial) March 1, 2019

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Maná is coming to the Forum! The Mexican rock band is set to perform four nights at the Inglewood arena for the "Rayando El Sol Tour 2019," marking a historical moment for Latin acts at the venue.The legendary band announced its tour dates on Friday. Maná will rock out at the Forum on Sept. 20, Sept. 21, Nov. 22 and Nov. 23, according to the Forum's website. It marks the longest run of dates at the venue for any Latin act in history.Tickets are on sale here Other California concerts will include performances in San Jose, San Diego and Sacramento.The band's tour also includes performances in Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Illinois, Canada, New York, North Carolina, Florida and Georgia, the band's website states.