LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Movie theaters in California can begin reopening later this week if they follow a strict set of guidelines, including limiting capacity, according to new rules issued by the state on Monday.
The rules call for theaters to limit capacity to 25% or no more than 100 moviegoers. That guidance adds theaters to a long list of entertainment and other businesses that can start reopening as California relaxes its stay-at-home order.
Counties that meet certain metrics can start reopening movie theaters, bowling alleys, gyms, day camps and a handful of other businesses starting Friday, June 12.
The state recommends movie theaters implement reservation systems and limit seating and suggests moviegoers wear masks.
Other rules for movie theaters include removing or blocking off seats to ensure physical distancing. Members of the same household may sit with each other as long as they are six feet apart from other households.
Film and TV production may also resume subject to labor agreements.
Other types of entertainment businesses are not included in the reopening guidance yet, including ice rinks, roller rinks and laser tag arenas. The state notes six feet of physical distancing is hard to maintain at such venues.
Entertainment complexes that have stand-alone bowling alleys, mini golf, movie theaters and other facilities that have been allowed to reopen may open up those areas to the public, while keeping others closed, such as amusement park rides.
A detailed explanation of the latest California guidelines for family entertainment centers is available here.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
California movie theaters allowed to reopen with limited seating, state says
LET'S GO TO THE MOVIES AGAIN: The state says theaters can reopen if they keep seating limited to 25% of capacity and require the use of masks.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More