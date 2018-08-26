Must-do experiences only in L.A.

LOS ANGLES (KABC) --They don't call Los Angeles "the Entertainment Capital of the World" for nothing! With so much to do and see, we found some of the coolest experiences Only in L.A. that you'll want to put on your must-do list whether you're a local or tourist!
GRAMMY Museum
This interactive and educational museum is a music-lover's delight and an experience you've got to do at least once. The GRAMMY Museum pays homage to the long-lasting legacies of music with many popular permanent and temporary exhibits that will keep you entertained for hours. Check out their current pop-up "The Get Animated Invasion," an interactive exhibit that celebrates the music that generations have come to know and love from Warner Bros. iconic animation shorts and films. Running now through September 9, 2018. https://www.grammymuseum.org/
(See video above).
Two Bit Circus
The first and only micro-amusement park in the world is opening in L.A. on Sept. 7! Two Bit Circus is an experience like no other, complete with high-tech games, an interactive supper club, and robot bartenders...yep. So if you're into classic arcade games or you'd rather test out new virtual reality experiences, Two Bit Circus has a little something for everyone. http://twobitcircus.com/
Inside the Magic
Inside the Magic is a cool source for entertaining and unique experiences. They cover theme parks, video games, conventions, special events and more. https://insidethemagic.net/
Street Food Cinema
It's time to take dinner and a movie to the next level. Street Food Cinema brings the best pop culture films, tasty food trucks, live music and interactive games together for the ultimate movie-going experience. It is L.A.'s largest outdoor movie series offering viewings six months of the year at 14 different locations throughout the area. http://streetfoodcinema.com/
Rein Café
There's a quaint café inside the Los Angeles Equestrian Center where you can watch a horse show while you dine for a totally cool experience! Their upgraded menu and patio makes the Rein Café the perfect place to relax after horsing around. https://www.la-equestriancenter.com/rein-cafe/
Luxury Tailgate
With our new sports teams and our amazing SoCal weather, a little outdoor entertaining experience is in order. But let's face it, this is L.A. so we've got to take our tailgating game up a few notches! You can do a one-stop shop for the goods at Moorpark-based Picnic Time, just like lifestyle expert Theodore Leaf did when he transformed the already super luxurious 2019 RAM 1500 into a tailgate experience that will make you the talk of the stadium!
http://www.theodoreleaf.com/
https://www.ramtrucks.com/ram-1500.html
https://www.picnictime.com/
WonderTents
Love slumber parties but dread cleaning up afterward? WonderTents to the rescue! They create five-star sleepover experiences for children AND for adults. Whether you choose glamping in or out, WonderTents includes everything you need for a truly memorable event. They deliver everything to your home, set it up and style to your liking, and then come back to collect it the next day - it's that easy! https://www.wondertentparties.com/
JetSuiteX
Traveling on the West Coast just got better! Departing from Burbank Airport, JetSuiteX offers all the comforts of private air travel at a commercial fare. So say goodbye to the long security lines and wait times, and experience free Wi-Fi, snacks, cocktails and two checked bags instead. JetSuiteX even lets you bring your furry friend for free (as long as he fits under the seat). One-way rates start as low as $79.
https://www.jetsuitex.com/
Beauty & Essex
A sophisticated restaurant in the heart of Hollywood that sits hidden behind a working pawn shop?! Not only can you spend hours exploring the collection of vintage jewelry, custom musical instruments, and one-of-a-kind art, but you end up eating delicious gourmet food in a gorgeous environment for a unique experience. And then there's the nightlife. Besides the cool experience at Beauty & Essex, this entertainment complex also offers TAO Asian Bistro, Avenue Nightclub, Roof Top at the Highlight Room and Luchini Pizzeria and Bar. http://beautyandessex.com/los-angeles/