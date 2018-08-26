Must-do experiences only in L.A.

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4060590" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

They don't call Los Angeles "the Entertainment Capital of the World" for nothing! With so much to do and see, we found some of the coolest experiences Only in L.A. that you'll want to put on your must-do list whether you're a local or tourist!