New 'Inside Out'-themed ride debuts at Disney California Adventure

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A colorful new ride opened at Disney California Adventure on Friday, promising to take parkgoers on a "sense-ational" spin.The Emotional Whirlwind is now the fourth ride at Pixar Pier.The whimsical family-friendly ride is based on the movie "Inside Out," which goes into the mind of a young girl named Riley, whose five personified emotions - Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness - conflict on how best to help her navigate a new city, house and school.Guests go airborne on the spinning ride to help sort through memories being collected.Also, a new parking structure is expected to open Sunday. The structure, which has been named Pixar Pals, will hold 6,500 spaces.A pedestrian bridge from the parking structure will also allow easier access for guests to Downtown Disney. The bridge is slated to open in the next few weeks.