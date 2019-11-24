New music to add to your holiday playlist

It's officially time for holiday music and the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, is all about it. Mariah's mega-hit "All I Want For Christmas Is You" hit the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year than ever before.
The song is featured on Mariah's landmark album "Merry Christmas," which has been reissued with new music for its 25th anniversary.
Also on your holiday music wishlist are the Jonas Brothers' new Christmas single "Like It's Christmas." This is the first Christmas song from the Jonas Brothers in more than ten years.
There's also new holiday music from Alessia Cara with her single "Make It To Christmas."
Ne-Yo welcomes the holiday season with his new album, "Another Kind Of Christmas." The singer-songwriter features five new songs on his album in addition to reimagined versions of Christmas classics.
Six-time Grammy Award-winning singer Dionne Warwick has a new album titled "Dionne Warwick & The Voices of Christmas," featuring icons Andra Day, Aloe Blacc, Johnny Mathis, John Rich, Michael McDonald, and The Oak Ridge Boys.
John Legend and Kelly Clarkson recently released an updated version of "Baby It's Cold Outside." The duet replaces lyrics that some people found inappropriate in light of the "Me Too" movement.
However, the new version does have its critics. Deena Martin, daughter of Dean Martin who popularized the original, says, "I don't think that John Legend should have changed the lyrics. I think, leave a tender moment alone."
Idina Menzel is also spreading the holiday cheer with her sophomore Christmas album, "Christmas: A Season of Love."
The "Frozen 2" actress is proud of her new original song "At This Table." Idina reveals, "It's sort of about inclusivity and acceptance, forgiveness and family...It felt like a really great holiday song, a song that we needed at this time."
Idina's "Frozen 2" co-star Kristen Bell also has great things to say about the new album. "Get this album because this is the album that you'll want to jam to at Christmas this year," the actress said.
