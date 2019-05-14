'Bachelorette' host Chris Harrison says new season is filled with 'M.D.: Man Drama!'

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Since "The Bachelorette" premiered in 2003, we've had 14 Bachelorettes go on a televised search for true love. Hannah Brown will be the 15th "Bachelorette" and her journey is just beginning.Longtime host Chris Harrison promises a season filled with more "man drama" than he's ever seen before!"I mean, train wreck!" said Harrison. "You know how I always say 'this is the most dramatic season ever?' This is the most man drama, I mean what this woman had to put up with and deal with, we've never had this before. These guys were after each other, after Hannah, it was a mess!'But, Harrison added that Brown had no trouble taking charge."She owns it and if she didn't like the course this thing was on, she didn't mind changing the direction," said Harrison. "And she didn't mind doing it herself."Harrison also admitted that things got a bit physical among the guys."Security was involved, yeah," said Harrison. "Nobody goes to jail, but security was involved."There are 30 men who are vying for Hannah's attention. Their occupations range from pilot, to pro surfer, to a guy named Grant."Grant, you'll know by the job title, George," laughed Harrison. "He doesn't have one. Unemployed!"And there is one guy the host said can be called memorable."His name is John Paul Jones. You have to use his full name," said Harrison. "John Paul Jones isn't so much a guy as he is a mood. And he's a way of life. You're old enough to get this movie reference: Spicoli!""The Bachelorette" airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.