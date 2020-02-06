Arts & Entertainment

'Live' co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to executive produce new ABC pilot 'Work Wife'

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are taking their partnership off camera and into primetime.

ABC has ordered a pilot inspired in part by the relationship of the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-hosts.

Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers of the show titled "Work Wife."

It will tell the story of Dani and Scott, a platonic male-female team who share professional success, personal friendship and even deodorant.

Dani and Scott must rely on their unique relationship as they start their own real estate team.

And while Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers on "Work Wife," you can still watch them every morning on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC.
