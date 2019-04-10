Nipsey Hussle memorial: No tickets left for tribute at Staples Center

Complimentary tickets for Thursday's event at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles were made available at 10 a.m. Tuesday at AXS.com to California residents only.
There is no word yet on who will be appearing at the memorial.
If you didn't get a ticket, you'll have a chance to say goodbye along the 25-mile funeral procession.
The exact route is still being finalized, but Eyewitness News has learned that the rapper's body will travel from Staples Center to South L.A., passing the Marathon clothing store. The procession will end at the funeral home in the Crenshaw District.
The Los Angeles City Council will adjourn in honor of Hussle on Friday, and legislation has been introduced that would name the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Slauson Avenue as "Ermias Nipsey Hussle Asghedom Square."
EVENT TIME:
-The memorial will take place at 10 a.m. at Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles and doors will open at 8 a.m., according to the venue.
TICKET INFORMATION:
-Tickets are complimentary and will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. via AXS.com to California residents only.
-When asked for a promotional code, enter your zip code.
-There is a limit of four tickets per household.
-Tickets will be provided via Flash/AXS Mobile Delivery only.
-Ticket holders are encouraged to download the AXS Mobile App in advance for easier access to the tickets, which will be loaded into the ticket holder's account at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
WHEN TICKET HOLDERS ARRIVE AT EVENT:
-Guests are encouraged to arrive early as traffic is expected to be heavier than normal.
-All guests from one group must enter together because tickets are non-transferrable.
-Metal detector screening, visual inspection and bag inspection will be conducted by Staples Center security.
-Backpacks will not be allowed, as well as bags larger than 14" x 14" x 6".
-Outside food and beverages will not be allowed. Non-alcoholic drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase inside.
The last time Staples Center held a memorial service for a musician was almost 10 years ago for Michael Jackson.
The Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said police are working closely with Hussle's family and organizers of the event, but they expect it to be a peaceful gathering.
"This will not be a police matter, and I do not see detailing significant numbers of personnel to this. We will monitor it as we see with other losses of people who have had a significant impact on the community," Moore said.
The 33-year-old Hussle, a beloved community activist in his native South Los Angeles and beyond, was gunned down March 31 in front of his clothing store near the intersection Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard. Two other men were wounded in the shooting.
A manhunt ensued, culminating in the arrest of 29-year-old Eric R. Holder Jr. The suspect was being held on $5 million bail after pleading not guilty Thursday to charges of murder and attempted murder.
If convicted as charged, Holder faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison.
Police say Holder and Hussle had a discussion or argument in front of the rapper's Marathon clothing store. Holder left and then returned a short time later and started shooting, police say.
The exact nature of the conflict between Hussle and the suspect was not clear. While Holder is described as a gang member, the motive is believed to be a personal dispute, not gang-related.
The rapper, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, grew up in Los Angeles. He was nominated for the best rap album Grammy this year for his studio debut "Victory Lap." He opened the clothing store in June 2017. He was described as someone who was working to improve the community where he grew up and had reached out to Los Angeles officials to work on ways to reduce gang violence.
In East L.A. Monday night, street artist Red Ortiz was putting the final touches on a mural for the rapper.
"It's a real tough loss for Los Angeles, for hip-hop music. It really hit our hearts, you know, because he's done a lot for the community. This is our way of paying tribute," he said.
