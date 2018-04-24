The baby's full name, which will likely be announced in the next few days, will be His Royal Highness, Prince (Name) of Cambridge.
According to the Mirror Online, if it's a boy, the bookies have "Arthur" as the favorite, with 2-1 odds. Next up is "James" (4-1), "Phillip" (5-1) and "Albert" (6-1).
Had the child been a girl, "Mary" had the best odds at 3-1. That's because Mary is one of the Queen's middle names, and also her grandmother's name. "Alice" and "Victoria" were the next two favorites.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.