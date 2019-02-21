Oscars

1st time Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant relishing time in awards season spotlight

EMBED <>More Videos

Veteran actor Richard E. Grant isn't taking his Oscar nomination for granted and is enjoying his moment in the Oscar spotlight.

By
LOS ANGELES -- Oscar nominee Richard E. Grant has plenty of reasons to smile. The veteran actor is having the time of his life, thanks to all the acclaim he's receiving for playing a pal to Melissa McCarthy's novelist who turns to forgery in the film "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"

"She is my best friend. It was instant platonic love. Unfortunately, she is married already and I'm married already but we are in love with each other and she's having my triplets in August," laughed Grant.

"Can You Ever Forgive Me?" is based on a true story. And while Grant is enjoying this moment, he is also sharing it with everyone else who worked on the movie.

"You know as well as anybody, you never do anything in isolation. You rely on everybody around you," Grant said. "So you're as good as the people that you play with so, you know, like your great poet Emerson said, that 'A man is judged by the company he keeps' -- and I couldn't have chosen or wished to be in better company than this group of people."

During Grant's long career, he's been in dozens of films. Among them: "The Player," "Bram Stoker's Dracula," and "Gosford Park."

"I know that the majority of actors never get nominated or awarded things and, you know, I am one of those," Grant said. "So to have all of this suddenly happen, you know, in my 62nd year, is a complete astonishment to me."

SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsacademy awardsmovie
OSCARS
Selma Blair sparks national conversation about MS
Eyewitness This: Fly over LA traffic, sweet military reunion, Lady Gaga addresses Oscars performance
Eyewitness This: Oscars recap, dolphin rescued at SoCal beach, new local Girl Scouts center
'A Star is Born' encore coming to theaters with new footage
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News