Oscars 2019: Fun facts about the nominees

The Academy Awards are just around the corner. Nominees were announced last week and there could be some history-making wins.

  • "Black Panther" is the first superhero movie to be nominated for Best Picture. It's currently the third all-time highest-grossing film in the U.S.

  • "Roma" is the first Netflix streaming film to be nominated for Best Picture. It's the tenth foreign language film to be nominated in the Best Picture category.


  • Glenn Close is the most-nominated living actor never to win an Oscar. She's up for Best Actress for "The Wife." Maybe it will be lucky nomination No. 7 that brings home a win!

  • Spike Lee got his first Best Director nomination of his lengthy career for the movie "BlacKkKlansman."


  • "Shallow" could become the second Oscar-winning Best Original Song from "A Star is Born." Barbra Streisand won with the song "Evergreen" from the 1976 version of the movie.
