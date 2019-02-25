OSCARS

'Shallow' Oscars performance: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper had audience fallin'

EMBED </>More Videos

In one of the most anticipated performances of the night, the ''A Star Is Born'' co-stars took the stage for an intimate duet. (Ed Herrera via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES --
In one of the most anticipated performances of the night, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper took the Oscars stage, with no introduction, and began singing "Shallow."

The A Star Is Born co-stars gave an intimate performance, with Cooper serenading Gaga before she sat at the piano to serenade him. As Gaga belted out the last chorus, Cooper came around and settled on the piano bench beside her to finish the song in a pasionate pose.



The pair had audiences -- both in the theater and at home -- responding with a standing ovation.


The now Oscar-winning song has been everywhere since its release last fall. It peaked at the fifth spot on the Hot 100 Billboard Chart in October, and the official music video has more than 300 million views on YouTube.

Lady Gaga's journey to the Oscars: 'I couldn't be more proud'

In her emotional acceptance speech for Best Original Song, Gaga thanked Cooper and others and emphasized the importance of hard work.

"If you have a dream, fight for it," she said. "There's a discipline for passion, it's not about how many times you are rejected or you fall down or you're beaten up, it's about how many times you stand up and are brave and you keep on going."

The song was the only win of the night for A Star Is Born, which had eight nominations, including one acting nomination each for Gaga and Cooper.

SEE ALSO: A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
EMBED More News Videos

From premiere night to the Oscars, Lady Gaga has stunned on the red carpet this awards season. Take a look back at some of her most memorable looks.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentlady gagaOscarsacademy awardsaward showshollywoodmovie newsmovies
Related
A look at Lady Gaga's memorable red carpet looks
SPONSORED: Star Lady Gaga is reborn in Oscar-nominated role
OSCARS
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
LIVE | Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Oscars 2019: Who won, best red carpet looks, standout moments
LIVE | Red Carpet Rundown: Oscars, celebrities, fashion and more
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Stay at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars top moments: Lady Gaga, Spike Lee, 'Roma'
Oscars 2019: Trump goes after Spike Lee for 'racist hit'
VIDEO: Security guard punches woman suspected of shoplifting in Van Nuys
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Oscar winners celebrate at after parties all over LA
Eyewitness News celebrating 50th anniversary
Jussie Smollett's check to brothers obtained by ABC News
Stay at the original 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' gas station
Show More
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
SoCal teacher wins Oscar for documentary about periods
Allergy patients seeing more symptoms in wet winter
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
More News