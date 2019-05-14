Arts & Entertainment

'American Idol' finalist Alejandro Aranda to be welcomed back to Pomona hometown with parade

By and Cari Skillman
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A parade and concert is being held Tuesday to celebrate Pomona's very own "American Idol" top three finalist - Alejandro Aranda.

The fun is set to start about 4:30 p.m. on Second Street at the intersection of Thomas Street.

It will move down Main Street, turn onto Fourth Street, head back up Thomas and end on Third Street.

There will be a special presentation after the parade in front of the Fox Theatre on Garey Avenue.

Aranda is then scheduled to perform live.

The Pomona native was chosen as one of the three finalists in Sunday's show and this season's winner will be chosen in the finale on May 19.
