Arts & Entertainment

Private movie-theater rentals from Cinemark becoming more popular during pandemic

Cinemark is offering private-party rentals of movie theaters
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- How about an entire movie theater all to yourself?

Cinemark theaters is launching a new program hoping to get customers back in the door -- safely. And it may be the ultimate movie watching experience.

A whole theater would be available for just you and your friends; and more and more people are doing it.

"It is his birthday and we both are movie fans, so we decided to book the private theater deal," said Krystle Futrell.

For $150, you can have the theater just for your party.

"You're safe, you're by yourself, you still wear a mask, it's a great deal," said Bridget, a mother from Downey

Cinemark theaters is offering the program across the country. The industry has been hit hard by the pandemic, but this is one way to get customers back in the door safely.

"We are staggering show times, limiting capacity to ensure physical distancing within the auditorium as well," said Chandra Brashears, a vice president with Cinemark.

Cinemark has all the new movies available, but also a lot of the holiday classics. For many who have been stuck at home, it's a reminder of how things used to be.

"To get out for a night like things are normal, it's awesome!" said Futrell.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmovie theatercoronavirus californiacovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California COVID-19 cases hit 1 million mark
Pilot killed when plane crashes into parked vehicles in Pacoima
How effective are face shields?
Bank of America takes heat for EDD card problems
'Grey's Anatomy', 'Station 19' share special episode
Driver in custody after high-speed chase ends in Inglewood
Is it safe to stay in a hotel during COVID?
Show More
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Why is Bank of America draining EDD bank accounts?
Ventura County seeing rise in COVID cases from large gatherings
Harada House: Renovation efforts underway for Riverside landmark
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
More TOP STORIES News