R&B/hip-hop artist Teddy Riley honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Recording artist/music producer Teddy Riley was honored with the 2,670th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.With more than 1,000 credits to his name, Riley has earned awards and accolades throughout his career for his contributions to music, re-defining the musical landscape of the '80s and '90s.In 1987, the Harlem native fused hip hop and R&B music, known as New Jack Swing. That same year Riley, Aaron Hall and Timmy Gatling formed the R&B group Guy.Riley formed another group in 1991 - Blackstreet. The group would go on to win a Grammy for "No Diggity" in 1996, which reached number No. 1 on The Billboard Hot 100.Most recently, Riley was inducted into the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame and bestowed with the Soul Train Legend Award. And he's preparing for a Vegas residency (Teddy Riley & Friends), set to open along the Strip before the end of the year.