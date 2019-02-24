EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5148876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Take a look back at Regina King's journey from teen TV star to veteran actress and Oscar frontrunner.

Thanks to a searing performance in "If Beale Street Could Talk," Regina King is now a first-time Academy Award nominee, an honor she sees as the universe's nod of approval.Her peers voiced their approval as well, from a rousing round of applause at the Oscars luncheon to red-carpet interviews singing her praises."Everyone loves her because Regina has played so many wide-ranging, diverse characters in her work. She's brought this full humanity to all of them," "Beale Street" director Barry Jenkins said."Regina's a stalwart who's been around for a long time. She's finally getting her due. She's been constantly showing up and doing the work," co-star Colman Domingo added. "I think it's finally the season of Regina King."King said her award season experience was a "wonderful reminder that I am a part of a tribe of artists" and said she was "reminded that I'm in the right place."