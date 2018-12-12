LOS ANGELES --Actors recognized their fellow actors by voting for them in the Screen Actors Guild awards, presented Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.
A Star Is Born was the top-nominated film with four. It was closely followed by BlacKkKlansman and The Favourite, with three apiece.
On the television side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Ozark each garnered four nominations.
Here is the complete list of winners for the 25th annual SAG Awards
FILM WINNERS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Glenn Close in The Wife
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emily Blunt in A Quiet Place
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Black Panther
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Black Panther
TELEVISION WINNERS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Darren Criss in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Patricia Arquette in Escape at Dannemora
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman in Ozark
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Sandra Oh in Killing Eve
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Tony Shalhoub in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Rachel Brosnahan in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series
GLOW
The 55th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award
Alan Alda