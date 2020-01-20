SAG awards

SAG Awards: List of winners

Brad Pitt accepts the awards for best male actor in a supporting role during the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 19, 2020. (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES -- Scarlett Johansson and Nicole Kidman will have two chances to win Sunday night at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, but the award show's ability to forecast the Oscars looks cloudy.

Stars were arriving on the red carpet Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The show began at 8 p.m. EST.

The awards are voted on by SAG-AFTRA (the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), made up of 160,000 media industry professionals, including actors. Each year they recognize high achievement in film and television acting during the SAG Awards.

RELATED: Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations
Here is the complete list of winners for the 26th annual SAG Awards.

FILM WINNERS


Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role: Laura Dern in "Marriage Story"

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role: Brad Pitt in "Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood"

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble: "Avengers: Endgame"

TELEVISION WINNERS


Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series: Tony Shalhoub in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge in "Fleabag"

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television, Movie or Limited Series: Michelle Williams in "Fosse/Verdon"

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Outstanding Performance by a TV Stunt Ensemble: "Game of Thrones"

The 56th Annual SAG Life Achievement Award


Robert De Niro

RELATED: Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsag awardsaward showsmoviesoscarsacademy awardstelevisionmovie news
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAG AWARDS
SAG Awards 2020: Oscar heavyweights vie for top honors
Red carpet fashion at the SAG Awards: PHOTOS
Hollywood's hot trends, memorable red carpet looks this year
Geoffrey Owens makes Trader Joe's joke at the SAGs
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more bodies found on TJ property owned by missing OC couple
3rd horse dies in 3 days at Santa Anita Park
Inglewood man arrested in beating death of Long Beach boy
Missing Long Beach 12-year-old girl returns home
2 police officers die after Hawaii shooting
2 killed in fiery big rig crash on 15 Fwy near Barstow
Woman dies after stabbing at Catch One nightclub in LA
Show More
12-year-old hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in El Monte
SpaceX blows up rocket to test capsule's escape system
Women's March LA draws thousands to downtown
Driver plummets down cliff in Malibu, survives with only scratches
Large crowds gather in DTLA for Archdiocese's OneLife LA
More TOP STORIES News