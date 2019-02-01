Most years, the performances include all of the songs nominated for Best Original Song. Though there was some speculation that all of the songs might not be performed this year, Variety reports that Academy sources told them all five songs will be performed after all.
On Thursday, the Academy confirmed two of those performances on Twitter.
Here's a look at each of the nominees for Best Song this year and their likely performers.
"All The Stars"
Movie: Black Panther
Who performs the song for the movie? Kendrick Lamar and SZA
"I'll Fight"
Movie: RBG
Who performs the song for the movie? Jennifer Hudson
The Academy confirmed on Twitter that Hudson would be performing during the show.
"The Place Where the Lost Things Go"
Things we'd like to announce today:— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019
1. @IAMJHUD will perform the nominated song "I'll Fight" on the #Oscars!
2. This has been our favorite tweet of the day.
Movie: Mary Poppins Returns
Who performs the song for the movie? Emily Blunt
The Academy confirmed that this nominated song would be performed but did not say by whom, teasing that a "surprise special guest" would be included.
"Shallow"
Spoiler Alert: "The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed on the #Oscars.— The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 31, 2019
BONUS SPOILER ALERT: It will be performed by a surprise special guest!
Movie: A Star Is Born
Who performs the song for the movie? Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings"
Movie: The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Who performs the song for the movie? Tim Blake Nelson and Willie Watson
