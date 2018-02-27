Meet our first 12 #Oscars presenters! And tune in on Sunday, March 4, to watch the show live.https://t.co/HSdqhSEXN4 pic.twitter.com/BE9jyuzBoM — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 16, 2018

The next slate of presenters for the 90th Oscars telecast have been announced, and it includes several past Oscar winners and nominees.Here are the presenters that have been announced so far:Mahershala AliEmily BluntChadwick BosemanSandra BullockDave ChappelleViola DavisEugenio DerbezLaura DernAnsel ElgortJane FondaJodie FosterGal GadotJennifer GarnerGreta GerwigEiza GonzalezTiffany HaddishMark HamillArmie HammerTom HollandOscar IsaacAshley JuddNicole KidmanMatthew McConaugheyLin-Manuel MirandaHelen MirrenRita MorenoKumail NanjianiLupita Nyong'oMargot RobbieGina RodriguezEva Marie SaintEmma StoneWes StudiKelly Marie TranDaniela VegaChristopher WalkenZendaya"Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal," said producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. "Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening."It was previously announced that Jimmy Kimmel would again host Hollywood's biggest night of the year.