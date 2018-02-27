Here are the presenters that have been announced so far:
Mahershala Ali
Emily Blunt
Chadwick Boseman
Sandra Bullock
Dave Chappelle
Viola Davis
Eugenio Derbez
Laura Dern
Ansel Elgort
Jane Fonda
Jodie Foster
Gal Gadot
Jennifer Garner
Greta Gerwig
Eiza Gonzalez
Tiffany Haddish
Mark Hamill
Armie Hammer
Tom Holland
Oscar Isaac
Ashley Judd
Nicole Kidman
Matthew McConaughey
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Helen Mirren
Rita Moreno
Kumail Nanjiani
Lupita Nyong'o
Margot Robbie
Gina Rodriguez
Eva Marie Saint
Emma Stone
Wes Studi
Kelly Marie Tran
Daniela Vega
Christopher Walken
Zendaya
Meet our first 12 #Oscars presenters! And tune in on Sunday, March 4, to watch the show live.https://t.co/HSdqhSEXN4 pic.twitter.com/BE9jyuzBoM— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 16, 2018
"Whether returning to the Oscars stage, or gracing it for the first time, each of these artists bring their own distinguishing and energetic appeal," said producers Michael De Luca and Jennifer Todd. "Their contributions will make for an unforgettable evening."
It was previously announced that Jimmy Kimmel would again host Hollywood's biggest night of the year.
Don't miss the Oscars this Sunday on ABC.