2021 Oscars presenters announced: See who's taking the stage at the Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- With the 93rd Oscars less than two weeks away, show producers have begun to unveil the star-studded lineup of presenters who will take the stage during the telecast.

The first round of presenters announced Monday are, in alphabetical order: Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Bong Joon Ho, Don Cheadle, Bryan Cranston, Laura Dern, Harrison Ford, Regina King, Marlee Matlin, Rita Moreno, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Renée Zellweger and Zendaya.

"In keeping with our awards-show-as-a-movie approach, we've assembled a truly stellar cast of stars," show producers Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh said Monday in a news release. "There's so much wattage here, sunglasses may be required."

Additional presenter announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

David Fincher's "Mank," a black-and-white, period drama about "Citizen Kane" screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz, topped nominations for the 93rd Oscars with 10 nominations, including best picture, best director, acting nods for Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried, and a host of others for its lavish craft.

Nominations were spread among a wide variety of contenders. Six films, all of them also up for best picture, score six nods: "Judas and the Black Messiah," "Nomadland," "Minari," "Sound of Metal," "The Trial of the Chicago 7" and "The Father." Also nominated for best picture was Emerald Fennell's "Promising Young Woman."

After delaying two months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Oscars are forging ahead with an in-person show at Los Angeles' Union Station. It'll be a scaled back affair, with only presenters, nominees and their guest in attendance, but the producers are working to make it a must-see event amid critically low ratings for other awards shows during the pandemic.

Mark your calendars: April 25 is Oscar Sunday. Live coverage begins Sunday morning and continues all day with special "On The Red Carpet" coverage leading up to the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
