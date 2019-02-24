OSCARS

Selma Blair makes first Oscars appearance since multiple sclerosis diagnosis

EMBED </>More Videos

Selma Blair steps out with cane at Vanity Fair Oscar party

LOS ANGELES --
Four months after revealing she has multiple sclerosis, actress Selma Blair stepped out onto the red carpet in a stunning, multi-colored gown and cape, walking with the help of a cane.

The actress, notable for her work in "Cruel Intentions," "Legally Blonde," "Brown's Requiem," and "Hellboy," revealed her MS diagnosis in October.

The 46-year-old Blair was in attendance for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday night, earning praise and cheers on social media.

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsoscar fashionsaward showscelebrityacademy awards
OSCARS
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
SPONSORED: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali: The man of many names
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
More Oscars
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
SPONSORED: Oscar winner Mahershala Ali: The man of many names
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: 'Green Book' wins best picture
Here are your 2019 Oscars winners
Spike Lee wins 1st competitive Oscar with 'BlacKkKlansman'
Allergy patients seeing more symptoms in wet winter
Lady Gaga's emotional Oscars speech: 'If you have a dream, fight for it'
How the Oscars made history this year
OC couple hired PI to monitor son now accused of killing them
LA caravan brings supplies to refugees in Tijuana
Show More
'SNL' queens try out pickup lines on Oscar nominees
Regina King tearfully thanks mom in Oscars acceptance speech
Adam Lambert, Queen perform at 2019 Oscars
Spike Lee's purple tribute to Prince on Oscars red carpet
Nearly 130 caught misusing disabled person parking placards in CA in January
More News