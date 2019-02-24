RED CARPET FASHION

PHOTOS: Oscars 2019 carpet fashion; stars arrive at 91st Academy Awards

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)</span></div>
The countdown is over! Stars are arriving at the 2019 Oscars.

See highlights in the gallery above, and be sure to check back as celebs continue to flood the red carpet.
SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

OSCARS FASHION

Oscars Red Carpet could head back to the future with '80s trends

PHOTOS: Every dress worn by Best Actress Oscar winners

Here's what the Best Actress Oscar nominees wore on the red carpet so far this awards season

Celebrity stylists encourage sustainable fashion for Oscar night

Designer B Michael creates Cicely Tyson's stunning Oscar gowns

MORE GLAMOR AND GLITZ

Meet one of the hairstylists who glams up the stars for the Oscars after-party

Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars

Celebrities receive the full star treatment on Oscar night

Oscar-worthy makeup advice from the show's head makeup artist
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fashionred carpet fashionentertainmentmoviesmovie newshollywoodaward showsOscarsacademy awards
RED CARPET FASHION
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
Regina King keeps it sleek yet glamorous on the red carpet
Hollywood's hot trends and memorable red carpet looks this year
Meet the jeweler who glams up Hollywood for the Oscars
More red carpet fashion
STYLE & FASHION
Statement suits and other memorable Glenn Close red carpet looks
Regina King keeps it sleek yet glamorous on the red carpet
Hollywood's hot trends and memorable red carpet looks this year
What's next for Glenn Close after the Oscars
More Style & Fashion
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Nearly 130 caught misusing disabled person parking placards in CA in January
Motorcyclist shot on 10 Fwy by possible Mongols member, CHP says
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Nail salon owner under fire for shop's controversial name
101 crash: Car flips, another bursts into flames in Hollywood Hills
New Girl Scouts center in Inglewood to serve as hub for 45K LA-area scouts
Show More
Woman banned from Tinder for posing with hunted animal
CHP car struck by suspected DUI driver during separate DUI arrest in OC
Simi Valley reaches $21M settlement with man cleared in killing of girlfriend, her son
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
More News