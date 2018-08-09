Sexual assault cases involving Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson and Harvey Weinstein were presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.Officials with the county D.A. confirmed that one sexual assault case involving Seagal and one involving Anderson were both presented by Los Angeles police on Wednesday.In June, the Beverly Hills police presented a third sexual assault case involving Weinstein to the office.Officials said three cases involving Weinstein were presented by the Beverly Hills Police Department, as well as three others by the LAPD. All of those cases, as well as the ones against Seagal and Anderson, are under review.No information or details regarding the allegations were provided.LAPD also said it had looked into allegations of sexual battery against Ryan Seacrest, but no chargers were filed and the case was closed.