ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sex assault cases against Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson, Harvey Weinstein presented to LA County DA

Anthony Anderson, Steven Seagal and Harvey Weinstein are shown in images. (AP)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Sexual assault cases involving Steven Seagal, Anthony Anderson and Harvey Weinstein were presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Officials with the county D.A. confirmed that one sexual assault case involving Seagal and one involving Anderson were both presented by Los Angeles police on Wednesday.

In June, the Beverly Hills police presented a third sexual assault case involving Weinstein to the office.

Officials said three cases involving Weinstein were presented by the Beverly Hills Police Department, as well as three others by the LAPD. All of those cases, as well as the ones against Seagal and Anderson, are under review.

No information or details regarding the allegations were provided.

LAPD also said it had looked into allegations of sexual battery against Ryan Seacrest, but no chargers were filed and the case was closed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentharvey weinsteinsexual assaultsexual misconductinvestigationcelebrityLos AngelesLos Angeles CountyBeverly Hills
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lil Wayne and more to read 'Mean Tweets: Hip Hop Edition'
'BlacKkKlansman' stars talk about relevance of movie in today's climate
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Movies, comedy and more: 4 entertainment events in Los Angeles this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Holy Fire chars 9,600 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona area
Gunmen caught on video robbing South LA taco truck
10 injured in South LA multi-vehicle collision
NorCal mother fatally sets herself on fire, kills twin daughters
Holy Fire suspect charged with felony arson
Woman in East LA killed in possible gang-related shooting
$50,000 reward announced in Baldwin Village killings
Mendocino Complex Fires now bigger than Los Angeles
Show More
Missing boy's remains found at New Mexico compound, family says
Space Force: Pence outlines plan for new, sixth military service by 2020
210 Freeway shooting in IE leaves man wounded
2 arrested in connection with small brush fire near Morris Dam
Indonesia earthquake death toll tops 300
More News