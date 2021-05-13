Actor Simu Liu discusses #StayStrongTogether, Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Simu Liu, the first Asian lead in a Marvel movie, talked to Eyewitness News' Phillip Palmer about everything from his groundbreaking role to the #StayStrongTogether campaign to the importance of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.Liu, who is starring in the upcoming "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," called for everyone to come together as a community and unify as hate crimes against Asian Americans skyrocket."I do not just mean Asian Americans as a community, although that is certainly a part of it," he said. "But regardless of the color of your skin or your lived experience, this is a time when some of us are facing a great deal of pain, and I think we do need to come together as a global community and first of all to validate the pain and the struggles of what we in the Asian community are going through, but also for everybody to vow and to commit to do better."Watch the interview in the media player above.