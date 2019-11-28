Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm close early tonight, Thanksgiving Day due to stormy weather

We are adjusting our park hours by one hour tomorrow and Thursday for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, but that doesn't mean the magic will be any less! Grab your rain gear and join us for some fun! pic.twitter.com/mcBVCTyODA — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) November 27, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A few Socal theme parks will close early because of stormy conditions.Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close one hour early tonight and Thanksgiving Day.Knott's Berry Farm announced it will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to stormy weather.Rain is not dampening the spirits at the happiest place on Earth though. The park sent out a tweet inviting guests to enjoy the park in the rain.