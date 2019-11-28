Arts & Entertainment

Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm close early tonight, Thanksgiving Day due to stormy weather

By ABC7.com staff
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A few Socal theme parks will close early because of stormy conditions.

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure will close one hour early tonight and Thanksgiving Day.

Knott's Berry Farm announced it will close at 7 p.m. Wednesday due to stormy weather.

Rain is not dampening the spirits at the happiest place on Earth though. The park sent out a tweet inviting guests to enjoy the park in the rain.

