New 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' trailer offers clues about life after 'Endgame'

NEW YORK -- Wondering how the Marvel Cinematic Universe moves on after 'Endgame'? The new 'Spider-man: Far From Home' trailer provides some clues.

SPOILER ALERT: If you have not seen Avengers: Endgame stop reading and do not watch the trailer! Serious spoilers ahead!

The trailer for Far From Home, which opens in July, is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man is clearly coping with the events of Endgame and haunted by the memory of Tony Stark.

Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man, is also trying to avoid Nick Fury, but as Happy Hogan says "you don't want to ghost Nick Fury."

We are also introduced to the notorious Spider-Man villain Mysterio played by Jake Gyllenhaal.

In this case, though, Mysterio is apparently not a bad guy, but one of the world's new heroes. And here's another curveball - Mysterio is from an alternate universe.

Did those rival snaps from Thanos and Iron Man create a Marvel multi-verse? So many questions, but the answers must wait!

Spiderman-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2, 2019.
