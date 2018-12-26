ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Behind-the-scenes video shows more of 'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' at Disneyland, Disney World

EMBED </>More Videos

Disney Parks gave "Star Wars" fans a special Christmas present by releasing some behind-the-scenes footage of the franchise-themed lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disney Parks gave "Star Wars" fans a special Christmas present by releasing some behind-the-scenes footage of the franchise-themed lands at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

"Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge" is the new 14-acre addition to both theme parks that is scheduled to debut in summer 2019 for Disneyland and fall 2019 for Disney World.



The land is designed to transport guests "to a never-before-seen planet - a remote trading port and one of the last stops before wild space - where 'Star Wars' characters and their stories come to life."

For one attraction, guests will be able to hop aboard the Millennium Falcon, piloting it through space and facing off against foes.

There will also be a cantina, giving guests another chance to immerse themselves in the "Star Wars"-themed land.

RELATED: Drone video shows progress on Disneyland's "Star Wars" land

The cantina was described by parks officials as "the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," hinting that visitors can expect to sidle up to some familiar characters at the bar.

Disney officials also alluded to the fact that the cantina will likely serve alcohol, making it one of only two locations inside Disneyland to do so.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentstar warsdisneylandDisney Worldamusement parkmovie
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 popular films worth checking out in Santa Ana this week
The very best movies screening in Costa Mesa this week
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Irvine
4 notable films worth checking out in Anaheim this week
3 top films worth checking out in Newport Beach this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Sears to close 80 more stores, including 5 Kmarts in CA
2 killed, 3 injured in Sylmar wrong-way crash
Chris Burrous, KTLA weekend morning anchor, dies at 43
LA Lakers' Rajon Rondo out for weeks after surgery
Robbers pretend to be cops in West Covina home invasion
Chris Brown facing charges over pet monkey
VIDEO: Suspect uses blowtorch to try to break into gas station ATM
Show More
Fire rips through structure south of downtown LA
UCLA doctor's magnet study helping patients with bladder injuries
$1M donation helps OC woman open shelter for human trafficking victims
West Hollywood tree crashes onto home due to SoCal winds
Family of woman who went missing at LACMA in 2016 speaks out
More News