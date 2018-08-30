ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Disney reveals details of Oga's Cantina at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

A conceptual rendering of the interior of Oga's Cantina shows all sorts of characters at the alien-friendly bar planned for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. (Disney/Lucasfilm)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) --
Disney revealed details of an out-of-this-world watering hole set to open at the upcoming Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area of the Disneyland and Walt Disney World parks.

In a Disney Parks Blog post Thursday, officials announced that Oga's Cantina will be opening at Black Spire Outpost inside the Star Wars-themed land in 2019.

The cantina was described by parks officials as "the kind of establishment that attracts some of the most interesting and disreputable characters in the galaxy," hinting that visitors can expect to sidle up to some familiar characters at the bar.

Disney officials also alluded to the fact that the cantina will likely serve alcohol, making it one of only two locations inside Disneyland to do so.

"Patrons of the cantina come from across the galaxy to sample the famous concoctions created with exotic ingredients using "otherworldly" methods, served in unique vessels," officials said in the blog post. "With choices for kids and libations for adults, the cantina will make for a great stop!"

The post also revealed that Oga's Cantina will feature an in-house DJ who may be familiar to Disney parks aficionados: RX-24, the former StarSpeeder 3000 pilot droid from Star Tours, will be spinning stellar tunes.

Disney is the parent company of ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentdisneydisneylandDisney WorldAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Aretha Franklin's funeral set for this week
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Comedy icon Carl Reiner, 96, could become oldest Emmy winner
'The View' co-host team: Fox News' Abby Huntsman to join
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Pregnant mother shot, killed at El Monte home; husband sought
Ex-UC Irvine student accused of impersonating doctor
After church service, McCain to depart Arizona for last time
Encino resident charged with threats to Globe over Trump editorials
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
Trump cancels pay raises for most federal employees
Manhattan Beach police release sketch of rape suspect
Woman accused of posing as dentist for years without training
Show More
Mark Hamill responds to bullied Riverside County boy
Man admits to cutting girlfriend's brake line to make crack pipe
California legislature passes bill to raise gun buying age to 21
Fetus found in Sherman Oaks store prompts investigation
Gov. Brown signs bill to create election cybersecurity office
More News