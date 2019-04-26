Arts & Entertainment

Tennessee movie theater changes branding for 'Hellboy' movie

A photo of a Tennessee movie theater board is going viral for their way they decided to brand the new movie, "Hellboy."

Owners of the Rocky Theater in Dickson decided to steer clear of the "H-E-double hockey sticks" at the front of the movie's title in favor of a more PG version -- Heckboy.

The theater is a stickler for not putting names with "profanity" on its boards, fearing it could upset the church and school across the street.

However, the original movie poster still appears on the building.

Either way, it's sparked a comical conversation on Twitter, distracting from the movie's lackluster reception at the box office.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmoviemovie theaterbig talkers
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News