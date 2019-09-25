Arts & Entertainment

Actor Terrence Howard shares the spotlight with his kids at Walk of Fame ceremony

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- The latest star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame belongs to actor Terrence Howard. The Oscar-nominee spoke briefly at the ceremony, mainly to give thanks to the supporters, both personally and professionally, who have gotten him to this point in his career.

"Because of all of you my fans my friends, because of friends like this, I will never be forgotten, because my name is written in stone in Hollywood," said Howard. "As long as there's a Hollywood Boulevard, Terrence Howard will still stand and I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you, for all of this."

Howard's children decided Dad's star was a great place to play... and had just the right traction to race a toy car!

The star is next to the star of his "Empire" co-star Taraji P. Henson.
