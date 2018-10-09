ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Terrence Jenkins, Jasmine Sanders believed to be involved in Studio City crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness News has learned model Jasmine Sanders and actor Terrence Jenkins are believed to have been involved in a crash in Studio City. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Eyewitness News has learned model Jasmine Sanders and actor Terrence Jenkins are believed to have been involved in a crash in Studio City while in a McLaren high-performance sports car.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday on Ventura Boulevard, just west of Vineland Avenue.

The vehicle sheared a parking meter and set off a fire hydrant before crashing into a tree. The window of a business was smashed in the incident.

Eyewitness News learned that Sanders was driving the car and Jenkins, her boyfriend, was in the passenger seat. The vehicle is registered to Jenkins.

Witnesses said that after the accident, the couple left the scene in an Uber car.

There is no word on whether the couple will face any hit-and-run charges, but Los Angeles police said the incident is being investigated as a hit-and-run.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmenthit and runcrashcelebritycar crashStudio CityLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Lopez and more to perform at AMAs
Here are your 2018 AMA nominees
Emotional night highlights 'Most Memorable Year' on 'Dancing With the Stars'
8 fans injured at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Sinaloa cartel members arrested in SoCal drug bust operation
Mexican couple with body parts in stroller accused of killing 20 women
Some lanes back open on 210 Fwy in Sylmar after tanker truck crash
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Nikki Haley to resign as UN Ambassador
2 USC frats suspended amid allegations of hazing violations
Museum of Selfies finds permanent home on Hollywood Blvd
Hurricane Michael gains strength, takes aim at north Florida
Show More
Alex Spanos, Los Angeles Chargers owner, dies at 95
Kanye West to visit President Donald Trump Thursday
City of Hope gives cancer patients wigs to support emotional recovery
8 fans injured at rapper's Hollywood & Highland event
Van Nuys home infested with rats causes concern among neighbors
More News