Arts & Entertainment

Tom Hanks offered citizenship to Greece

Tom Hanks is already known as America's dad.

Now, he could be Greece's too.

That country's president signed an honorary naturalization to allow Hanks, his wife Rita Wilson and their children Greek citizenship.

Wilson is of Greek Bulgarian descent.

The couple often spend their summer vacations in Greece, and they own property there.

They've also produced several films in the country.

According to Greek law, honorary naturalization can be granted to those who have provided "special services to Greece".

The decree doesn't make them Greek citizens just yet.

Hanks and family must give an oath to the minister of the interior within one year to make it official.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttom hankstom hankscitizenship
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Another round of snow threatens Grapevine closure
Man dies after fall at LAX, officials say
Suspect detained after leading police on erratic chase in South LA
Jewish community leaders urge President Trump take action against anti-Semitism
Street racers stopped, detained by CHP in Anaheim
Beverly Hills police cruiser overturns during chase in Westwood
LAPD focusing on 6 dangerous West LA intersections
Show More
What we know about hero who shot, killed Texas church attacker
Tow truck driver nearly killed by out-of-control SUV
5 astronomy events to look for in 2020
Seattle students ordered to get vaccinations
New rule would ban tour buses from certain Hollywood streets
More TOP STORIES News