Queen becomes first British band to join Queen Elizabeth II on commemorative coin

Queen will be celebrated with the launch of a commemorative coin collection; the first time a band has appeared on a UK coin!

Overseen by @DrBrianMay & Roger Taylor @officialRMT discover the official Queen UK commemorative coin at https://t.co/unxLMEUrCz pic.twitter.com/SZomYv0lQu — Queen (@QueenWillRock) January 20, 2020

The United Kingdom's Royal Mint has unveiled a new coin honoring the band Queen, making the British rockers the first to join Queen Elizabeth II on a commemorative coin.The five pound coin features the band's logo and instruments played by the Queen members and pays tribute to "Bohemian Rhapsody."On the flip side, if shows Queen Elizabeth II, as all British coins and banknotes bear the head of the monarch.The coin is available in a gold proof, silver proof and a more affordable brilliant uncirculated coin."This is a 'Who would have thought it?' moment," said Brian May, the group's legendary guitarist.