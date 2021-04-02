Arts & Entertainment

Virtual reading of "The Normal Heart" features an all-star cast

The presentation of Larry Kramer's play about the early days of the HIV/AIDS crisis will benefit ONE Archives Foundation.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- ONE Archives Foundation announced today a virtual reading of Larry Kramer's largely autobiographical play "The Normal Heart" on Saturday, May 8, at 5:00 p.m.

The virtual reading features an all-star cast, including Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Jeremy Pope, Vincent Rodriguez III, Guillermo Díaz, Jake Borelli, Ryan O'Connell, Daniel Newman, Jay Hayden and Danielle Savre, with a special introduction by Martin Sheen.

Directed by Emmy Award-winning director Paris Barclay, this new presentation focuses on the rise of the HIV/AIDS crisis in New York City in the early 1980s.

"When I was approached by ONE Archives Foundation to direct a virtual reading of "The Normal Heart," I knew it was an opportunity I couldn't pass up," said Barclay.

"We've assembled an extraordinary cast that makes this particular reading even more timely. And we hope more powerful."

Tickets go on sale to the public on April 8, 2021 at onearchives.org/normalheart. Ticket prices range from $10 - $100.

Funds raised from this event will support ONE Archives Foundation's LGBTQ education initiatives.
