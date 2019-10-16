wheel of fortune

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant describes 'loveless marriage' in intro

One "Wheel of Fortune" contestant may be sleeping on the couch this week.

LOS ANGELES -- One "Wheel of Fortune" contestant may be sleeping on the couch this week.

When Pat Sajak introduced contestant Blair Davis on Monday night's episode, the trucking business owner from California started off by discussing his "loveless marriage" to "an old battle-ax named Kim."

"She cursed my life with three stepchildren ... and I have one rotten grandson," Davis said.



Sajak responded with a fist pump and a "yeah."

"No wonder you came here, you just wanted to get away from everybody," he said.

Davis admitted he was joking and said he loved his family "like nobody's business."

He also noted that he keeps his chest-length beard because it keeps his grandson happy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentwheel of fortune
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
Pat Sajak and Vanna White celebrate big milestone at 'Wheel of Fortune'
Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune
'Wheel of Fortune' celebrates 35th year on air
Man's amazing 'Wheel of Fortune' performance goes viral
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed at Santa Barbara home belonging to 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely
40 detained after police raid illegal gambling location in Long Beach
Crews working to contain Saddle Ridge Fire ahead of threatening strong winds
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti to address homeless crisis
Good Samaritans help save driver from burning car in Riverside
Saddle Ridge Fire: Teachers, parents hold rally to speak out against LAUSD's handling of fire
Missing Sylmar family found at Mexico border
Show More
6.4-magnitude quake shakes southern Philippines
Teacher wears 'Columbus was a murderer' sweatshirt at school
'We got her back damaged': Sex-trafficked teen dies by suicide
Democrats' 4th debate focuses on Trump impeachment, health care
SoCal winter 2019 outlook: less rain, warmer temps expected
More TOP STORIES News