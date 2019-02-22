hollywood wrap

Willem Dafoe enjoying 4th Oscar nomination for van Gogh film

EMBED <>More Videos

Willem Dafoe's Best Actor nomination for playing Vincent van Gogh in "At Eternity's Gate," is his fourth in a career spanning some 40 years.

By
LOS ANGELES -- Willem Dafoe heads into Oscar Sunday knowing how it all works.

His Best Actor nomination is for playing artist Vincent van Gogh in "At Eternity's Gate." It's his fourth in a career spanning some 40 years.

The film was co-written and directed by Julian Schnabel, a painter himself.

"It's a movie made by a painter about a painter and it really is about making things, about being an artist, artists' relationship to society," said Dafoe. "But it's really for everyone because it also deals with ways of seeing - new ways of seeing."

Dafoe's "art" has taken him to the Oscars as a nominee three times before: first, for 1987's "Platoon"; then 14 years later for "Shadow Of The Vampire"; and again last year for "The Florida Project."

"There's an ebb and flow to everything," said Dafoe. "Now's a good time and things are busy and I'm happy and I'm finding really interesting things to do and a range of things to do so I'm very lucky right now. But it's not always like that."

But when it is, it sure feels fantastic!

"This is not my life day-to-day. So when it happens, it's very special," said Dafoe. "And it helps with my daily life because I like to work and I like to make movies. So when a movie gets recognized, I don't want to say it's party time but it's a very positive thing. I'm not getting ahead of myself. I'm working right now. I'm happy to be here. I'll show up and I'll enjoy what there is to enjoy."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsmoviehollywood wrap
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Captain Marvel' Hollywood premiere shows off 1st female superhero in MCU
Samuel L. Jackson talks de-aging in 'Captain Marvel'
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
An original prop shark from 'Jaws' gets a new lease on life
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News