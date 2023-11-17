New escape room based on Disney+'s 'The Naughty Nine' ready for action

Escape room experience in Manhattan Beach is based on the new Disney+ movie 'The Naughty Nine.'

The cast of 'The Naughty Nine' checked out the experience, which is up and running until January 14

MANHATTAN BEACH -- Are you up for some holiday hijinx? Back in Time Escape Rooms has just what Santa ordered.

Its 'Twas The Heist Before Christmas Escape room is up and running and ready to challenge players of all ages. It's inspired by the new movie "The Naughty Nine," where kids who were denied presents after ending up on Santa's naughty list plan a heist to get their gifts from the North Pole.

The experience's goal is similar. Groups must follow clues to get to a North Pole workshop and grab an elusive gaming console that Santa failed to deliver.

On The Red Carpet tagged along with the cast of "The Naughty Nine" as they checked out the escape room for themselves.

What they encountered were games, clues and puzzles for players of all levels of experience.

Winslow Fegley, who plays Andy in "The Naughty Nine," said "It was really super fun. Honestly, yeah it was really challenging and complicated but I honestly think that's why it was so great."

"The most fun part was figuring out what to do and how to do it as a team," said Ayden Elijah, who plays Albert.

"There were a few things where we got a little rowdy and we were like 'what is happening right now,'" said Imogen Cohen, who plays Ha-Yoon. "Getting ourselves in the mood for working together as a team was definitely the key to solving this puzzle."

Derek Theler, who plays Bruno, the pilot who actually brings the kids to the North Pole in "The Naughty Nine" has some advice for anyone coming to check out the escape room. "Think outside the box. There's a lot to it, there's a lot of things on the wall that you might think are actual hints and there might be another room to look for."

'Twas the Heist Before Christmas will be taking place until January 14 at Back In Time Escape Rooms at 2970 N. Sepulveda Blvd. in Manhattan Beach. The experience is free.

"The Naughty Nine" begins streaming on Disney+ November 22.

Disney is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.