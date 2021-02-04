Community & Events

Black-owned bookstore in Leimert Park celebrates Black History all year long

Eso Won Books in Leimert Park is a Black-owned bookstore that focuses on providing Black information and Black literature.
By
LEIMERT PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- "I think Black bookstores play a particular role in that we have the information that is most critical to teaching history the way it should be taught," James Fugate said.

Fugate is the co-owner of Eso Won Books in Leimert Park. The Black-owned book store has a history spanning over 30 years and focuses primarily on providing Black information and Black literature.

"It's very important that we have stores like this that really promote books that will make people think about these issues," Fugate said. "And know about these issues and history."

The bookstore has had visits from many prominent Black authors like President Barack Obama, Toni Morrison and Muhammad Ali. Owners at Eso Won, which means 'water over rocks' in an Ethiopian language, believe in the power of knowledge.

"As water flows over rocks, so does knowledge flow through books," Fugate said.

And Fugate said knowledge is especially important when it comes to celebrating and preserving Black history, not only during Black History Month, but all year long.

"If you come into our store, you'll find books like Stolen Legacy, you'll find books like Destruction of Black Civilization," Fugate said. "Books that were never going to be published by the mainstream publishing companies, but we found we should definitely make those books available to us."

Fugate said Black bookstores are also especially important for our future generations.

"At the Biden inauguration, Amanda Gorman, a Los Angeles native, just really become a superstar," Fugate said. "And it's important that people know she comes to stores like this or has a background in our store. So, we've been here and will continue to be here."

Follow Ashley on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7ashley
Twitter.com/abc7ashley
Instagram.com/abc7ashley
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsleimert parklos angeleslos angeles countyblackhistorycommunity journalistbookssmall businessmagic of bookshistoryblack history monthin the communityblack owned business
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ontario hazmat situation prompts massive response from firefighters
House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial
Parents outraged over film shoot at LA school amid campus closures
Armed man demands food from Roscoe's
Montebello sued over 'hero pay' for grocery workers
Mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma
Horror icon named suspect in 'test malfunction' Amber Alert
Show More
LAPD's response to George Floyd protests to be reviewed
Search continues for man accused of setting off fireworks inside SoCal Target
Catholic Church had $10B in cash before requesting PPP aid
SAG Award nominations: List of 2021 nominees
Innocent driver killed after chase ends in crash in Pomona: police
More TOP STORIES News