Sports

ESPYs to commemorate 50th anniversary of Title IX

By
EMBED <>More Videos

ESPYs to commemorate 50th anniversary of Title IX

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Athletes and celebrities are gathering at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday to celebrate the greatest achievements in sports for the 30th annual ESPYS.

This year's show happens to fall on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and the ceremony will commemorate the passage of the landmark law.

Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funds, allowed more women into universities and expanded sports participation. It remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including in the LGBTQ community.

RELATED: What to know about the 2022 ESPYs

As the stars walked the red carpet, notable athletes talked with ABC7 to discuss Title IX.

"We're at 50 years and it feels like today is the starting block," said Brandi Chastain, a two-time FIFA World Cup champion with the U.S. women's national team.

"We have women making incredible strides, so representing all women and girls in sports tonight is just a blessing," Chastain added.

"I'm so grateful for Title IX and for all the women who pushed for that," said Allyson Felix, an 11-time Olympic medalist. "I wouldn't have been able to have had the opportunities I had, or even see the representation of women in sports. I think it's incredible."

"The change is happening whether some people like it or not," L.A. Sparks legend Lisa Leslie said. "And women are learning to support women, and we're coming together to move that needle so that we can make a better world for our young girls and our daughters and for their daughters."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshollywoodlos angeleslos angeles countyaward showsespy awardsgender identitywomen
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Knott's Berry Farm to implement chaperone policy after chaotic brawl
Chanel smash-and-grab highlights increasing robberies in Los Angeles
Suspect in Sylmar murder now on FBI Top 10 Most Wanted list
California board OKs parole of notorious ex-Mexican Mafia killer
Chanel store burglarized in Beverly Grove smash-and-grab
Closure of WB 210 Freeway in San Gabriel Valley starts tonight
Mountain lion P-89 dies after being struck by vehicle on 101 Freeway
Show More
Anaheim City Council rejects 2% ticket tax on theme parks, big venues
SoCal family experiences travel nightmare flying home from Europe
Shark appearing to be great white washes up on Long Island beach
Musician H.E.R. cast as Belle in ABC's live Beauty and the Beast
Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son
More TOP STORIES News