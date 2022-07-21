ESPYs to commemorate 50th anniversary of Title IX

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Athletes and celebrities are gathering at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood Wednesday to celebrate the greatest achievements in sports for the 30th annual ESPYS.This year's show happens to fall on the 50th anniversary of Title IX, and the ceremony will commemorate the passage of the landmark law.Title IX, which bans sex discrimination in any education program or activity that receives federal funds, allowed more women into universities and expanded sports participation. It remains a vital piece in the ongoing push for equality, including in the LGBTQ community.As the stars walked the red carpet, notable athletes talked with ABC7 to discuss Title IX."We're at 50 years and it feels like today is the starting block," said Brandi Chastain, a two-time FIFA World Cup champion with the U.S. women's national team."We have women making incredible strides, so representing all women and girls in sports tonight is just a blessing," Chastain added."I'm so grateful for Title IX and for all the women who pushed for that," said Allyson Felix, an 11-time Olympic medalist. "I wouldn't have been able to have had the opportunities I had, or even see the representation of women in sports. I think it's incredible.""The change is happening whether some people like it or not," L.A. Sparks legend Lisa Leslie said. "And women are learning to support women, and we're coming together to move that needle so that we can make a better world for our young girls and our daughters and for their daughters."