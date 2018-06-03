LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --All evacuation orders were lifted for Laguna Beach residents by Sunday afternoon after their homes were threatened by a wind-driven brush fire the day before.
By Sunday afternoon, fire authorities said the blaze was about 40 percent contained and the acreage was updated to 150 acres instead of 200.
#Alisofire UPDATE - ALL evacuations orders have been lifted from the City of Laguna Beach. All residents may return to their homes. The Care and Reception Shelter at the Susi Q is being closed. Thank you to our community for their compliance and understanding during this fire. pic.twitter.com/8uHlnkw7AC— Laguna Beach Police (@LagunaBeachPD) June 4, 2018
The blaze, dubbed the Aliso Fire, quickly spread after sparking along a trail in the Aliso Woods Canyon area around 1 p.m. Saturday. The fast-moving brush fire prompted evacuations for neighborhoods in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo.
Eight fire strike teams, six air tankers and four helicopters were used in the firefight and some worked throughout the night to put out hot spots, Laguna Beach police said.
OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito said the wind shifted multiple times throughout the firefight, which caused several spot fires and difficulty for fire crews.
About 2,000 residents at one point were impacted by the fire and homes were threatened in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo, officials said.
Evacuation orders in Aliso Viejo were lifted Saturday night, according to the OCFA. By Sunday morning, only 600 people in Laguna Beach remained under evacuation orders.
Costa Mesa High School's prom at Soka University of America was postponed a week due to the fire, according to school officials.
There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.
EVACUATION ORDERS:
-Top of the World and Old Top of the World neighborhoods in Laguna Beach.
-Ridge Drive, Rimcrest Circle, Crestwood Circle, Park Place
-The east side of Alta Laguna Boulevard
-Tyrol Drive, Mountain View, Bonn Drive, Nestall Road, Treetop Lane, Alpine Way, Ann's Lane, Shady Lane
-Sommet Du Monde and Shady Place
EVACUATION CENTERS:
-The Susi Q Center, located at 380 3rd Street in Laguna Beach, for food and shelter. Animals are welcome.