Aliso Viejo Fire: All evacuations lifted in Laguna Beach; fire at 40 percent containment

All evacuation orders were lifted for Laguna Beach residents Sunday after their homes were threatened by a wind-driven brush fire the day before. (KABC)

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
All evacuation orders were lifted for Laguna Beach residents by Sunday afternoon after their homes were threatened by a wind-driven brush fire the day before.

By Sunday afternoon, fire authorities said the blaze was about 40 percent contained and the acreage was updated to 150 acres instead of 200.



The blaze, dubbed the Aliso Fire, quickly spread after sparking along a trail in the Aliso Woods Canyon area around 1 p.m. Saturday. The fast-moving brush fire prompted evacuations for neighborhoods in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo.

Eight fire strike teams, six air tankers and four helicopters were used in the firefight and some worked throughout the night to put out hot spots, Laguna Beach police said.

An unpredictable, wind-driven brush fire in south Orange County prompted neighborhood evacuations in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo.



OCFA Capt. Tony Bommarito said the wind shifted multiple times throughout the firefight, which caused several spot fires and difficulty for fire crews.

About 2,000 residents at one point were impacted by the fire and homes were threatened in Laguna Beach and Aliso Viejo, officials said.

Evacuation orders in Aliso Viejo were lifted Saturday night, according to the OCFA. By Sunday morning, only 600 people in Laguna Beach remained under evacuation orders.

Costa Mesa High School's prom at Soka University of America was postponed a week due to the fire, according to school officials.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.
EVACUATION ORDERS:

A map shows the areas still under evacuation orders in Laguna Beach and the areas where orders were lifted.



-Top of the World and Old Top of the World neighborhoods in Laguna Beach.

-Ridge Drive, Rimcrest Circle, Crestwood Circle, Park Place

-The east side of Alta Laguna Boulevard

-Tyrol Drive, Mountain View, Bonn Drive, Nestall Road, Treetop Lane, Alpine Way, Ann's Lane, Shady Lane

-Sommet Du Monde and Shady Place

EVACUATION CENTERS:

-The Susi Q Center, located at 380 3rd Street in Laguna Beach, for food and shelter. Animals are welcome.

