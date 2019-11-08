Neighborhood evacuated after man finds deceased woman and bomb threat inside Simi Valley home

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A Simi Valley neighborhood was evacuated after a man found a deceased woman and a bomb threat inside his home.A SWAT team and bomb squad were called in.The call came in just before 7 p.m. and the caller reported seeing a lot of blood at the scene.Evacuations are underway near the 500 block of Fairfield Road. The Simi Valley Police Department asked residents to avoid the area of North Wood Ranch Parkway and Lake Park Drive.