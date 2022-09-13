Evacuations ordered in Yucaipa area after heavy rains bring mud flows, flooding

More than 50 people had to be rescued after upwards of 20 vehicles became stuck in a mudslide in the Lake Hughes area after heavy rain drenched the region, authorities said.

YUCAIPA, Calif. (KABC) -- Evacuations were ordered Monday night for several communities in the Yucaipa area because of potential mud and debris flows and flash flooding caused by the recent storm.

Yucaipa police tweeted that the communities of "Oak Glen, Oak Glen Road, north & south, from Casa Blanca Road to the County Line, south from Wild Lilac Point down to WildWood Canyon Road, are subject to an evacuation ORDER."

An evacuation shelter was being established at Redlands East Valley HIgh School, 31000 E Colton Ave, Redlands

Residents in the community of Forest Falls were told to shelter in place until further notice.

Heavy rains came to the Southern California region as a result of Tropical Storm Kay - formerly a hurricane - passing by offshore. The storm pushed heavy bands of moisture into the area and desert and mountain communities in particular saw the heaviest rainfall amounts.

A storm cell swept through parts of San Bernardino County Monday afternoon. Roads were washed out and some homes were damaged by mud.

The area has burn scars from the El Dorado and Apple fires that have left the ground bare of brush that would normally slow the flow of water and mud down hillsides.