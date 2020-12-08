Evening news update

WEATHER ALERT
High Wind Warning
WEATHER ALERT
High Surf Advisory
TOP STORIES
What SoCal residents need to know about the new stay home order
'Vast majority' of CA under stay-at-home order, Newsom says
EDD fraud, frozen funds continue to plague Californians
Santa Paula blaze spreads quickly to at least 174 acres
Actress Natalie Desselle Reid dies at 53, family says
Manhattan Beach keeps outdoor dining alive with 'public seating'
How Ventura County is solving for language barrier with farmworkers
SCE power shutoffs: 11K customers impacted, 193K more under consideration
CA could vaccinate 1 million people against COVID-19 this month
Another silver monolith appears in Santa Clarita
Chilly temps causes accidental ice sculpture in IE
Garcetti selected to co-chair Biden inauguration
