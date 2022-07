LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The martial arts fantasy film, "Everything Everywhere All At Once" will be back in theaters on July 29.The film stars Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis.The movie will have an introduction from filmmakers and an extra eight minutes of outtakes.Rereleases are not something Hollywood sees every day with successful films.This movie earned just under $100 million worldwide, and the rerelease will allow moviegoers another chance to catch the thrilling film.