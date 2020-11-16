Thieves steal thousands of dollars' worth of wigs from Pasadena store

The owner believes the heist was planned in advance.
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The search continues for several suspects who stole thousands of dollar's worth of wigs at Evette's Beauty Supply in Pasadena.

The suspects called the store ahead of time, and when they came in, they requested to see the most expensive wigs in the shop made from human hair. When the clerk was distracted, the suspects grabbed the wigs and took off running.

"I believe they probably had been in the store before because they knew exactly which wigs they wanted to steal," said Evette, the owner of the store.

Evette says she hopes that someone will recognize the suspects from surveillance videos. Their faces are clearly visible because their masks are down.
