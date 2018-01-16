Ex-LASD deputy pleads guilty to federal drug conspiracy charge

A former Los Angeles County deputy sheriff who agreed to oversee the delivery of narcotics and other contraband in exchange for cash pleaded guilty Monday to a federal conspiracy charge.Kenneth Collins, 50, was arrested by FBI agents in January along with two others after they arrived in Pasadena, allegedly to provide "security" for the transport of nearly 45 pounds of cocaine and more than 13 pounds of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.Authorities said the three thought they were going to do the job in exchange for $250,000. This fee was negotiated during an undercover FBI investigation, in which Collins allegedly said he and his team would take calculated steps to prevent legitimate law enforcement from intercepting the drugs.Collins was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's department but is no longer with the agency.